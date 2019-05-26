Scott Speedman Grabs a Quick Bite to Eat in Los Feliz

Top Stories
Sun, 26 May 2019 at 5:00 am

Scott Speedman makes his way out of a restaurant after grabbing a solo lunch on Friday afternoon (May 24) in Los Feliz, Calif.

The 43-year-old actor kept things cool in a navy sweater, tan trousers, and black sneakers while wearing a black backpack as he stepped out for the day to run a few errands around town.

Back in March, Scott attended the screening of his upcoming movie Run This Town at the 2019 SXSW Festival in Texas.

As of right now, the film doesn’t have a wide release date yet.
