Sun, 26 May 2019 at 9:56 pm

Shia Labeouf Attends Kanye West's Sunday Service With Gal Pal

Shia Labeouf Attends Kanye West's Sunday Service With Gal Pal

Shia Labeouf wears a green jacket while heading to Kanye West‘s service on Sunday (May 26) in Los Angeles.

The 32-year-old actor was joined by a gal pal for the morning.

The day before, Shia kept it low key as he went solo to grab lunch at Mendocino Farms.

It was recently announced that Shia is set to join Mel Gibson in a new dark satire movie called Rothchild, Deadline reports.

The film is about the “wealthy Rothschild group, charts how charismatic outcast Becket Rothchild (LaBeouf) plots his way back into his family’s riches, setting himself on a collision course with patriarch Whitelaw Rothchild (Gibson). On the way, he must infiltrate the weird and twisted lives of his super-rich kin including frat boys, hipster artists and reality TV stars.”

Earlier this month, Shia showed off his ripped body as he went for a run around his neighborhood in just his underwear.
Photos: BackGrid USA
