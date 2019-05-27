Iggy Azalea Releases Statement on Photo Leak, Plans to Press Criminal Charges

Iggy Azalea is speaking out for the first time after nude photos of her leaked online over the weekend.

The 28-year-old rapper explained that the photos were from a shoot for the cover of GQ Australia back in 2016.

“A lot of high profile women have shot covers for GQ with a strategically placed hand, etc., covering their breasts etc. I always felt they were very beautiful covers, so I jumped at the opportunity,” Iggy wrote. “I hadn’t seen other women’s covers leak so I felt comfortable (on a closed set) to model for such a reputable magazine knowing only the images with my hands covering would be considered for print. I never consented to taking topless pictures for potential release, period. It was my understanding BEFORE shooting, GQ do not print topless pictures.”

Iggy opened up about the emotions she’s experiencing after the photo leak.

“I feel blindsided, embarrassed, violated, angry, sad, and a million other things. Not solely because I did not consent to this – but also because of the vile way people have reacted,” Iggy said in her statement on Twitter.

She plans on pressing criminal charges when they figure out where the leak originated from.

