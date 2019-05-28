NBC's 'Songland' - Meet the Judges for 2019's Season One!

The brand new music competition series Songland is premiering on NBC tonight (May 28) and we’re taking a minute to introduce you to the judges.

The new series will help undiscovered songwriters pitch their original songs to some of the world’s top recording artists.

The 11-episode series is an authentic peek into the creative process of songwriting and provides one talented winner per episode with the opportunity to have their song recorded and released worldwide by chart-topping artists.

The three judges have all written music that you have definitely heard in the past and they’ll be joined each week by a guest artist. The series airs on Tuesday nights at 10/9c on NBC.

Click though the slideshow to meet the judges…