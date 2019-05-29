'Bachelor' Couple Arie Luyendyk Jr. & Lauren Burnham Welcome First Child!

Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham are now parents!

The Bachelor couple revealed the exciting news on Wednesday (May 29).

“We have a healthy, BEAUTIFUL baby girl 6lbs, 13oz 20cm long. Mommy and baby are doing great, we are so incredibly happy,” Arie confirmed on his Instagram Story.

“IT’S HAPPENING!” Arie wrote on his Instagram one day before (May 28), posing with Lauren in a hospital gown while cradling her baby bump.

The couple got engaged back in March of 2018 during the “After the Final Rose” special.

Congratulations to the happy couple!