Wed, 29 May 2019 at 11:39 am
Scary Video From Jenelle Evans' Home Surfaces Showing David Eason Cursing & Flipping Off Camera
- This video from Jenelle Evans‘ home might give a clue as to why she lost custody of her children – TMZ
- Ansel Elgort did something you probably wouldn’t expect him to do! – Just Jared Jr
- Find out why Miley Cyrus is answering questions about Nicki Minaj – Lainey Gossip
- Find out which celebrity just said they’re going to have a new face soon – Celebitchy
- This Netflix star slammed her show, but now seems to be backtracking – TooFab
- You probably missed these moments from the Game of Thrones finale – Popsugar
- AGT‘s first Golden Buzzer might make you teary-eyed – Just Jared Jr
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Posted to: David Eason, Jenelle Evans, Newsies