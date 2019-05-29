Sufjan Stevens Shares New Songs for LGBTQ+ Pride Month - Stream & Download Here!

Sufjan Stevens is getting Pride Month started with a pair of new songs, “Love Yourself ” and “With My Whole Heart“!

“In celebration of Pride Month, Sufjan Stevens is releasing two new songs on the topic of love: ‘Love Yourself‘ and ‘With My Whole Heart,’ available on limited-edition 7″ vinyl and on all digital platforms,” said the press release.

“‘Love Yourself‘ is based on a sketch Sufjan wrote 20 years ago. The original 4-track demo he recorded in 1996 is included as well as a short instrumental reprise. ‘With My Whole Heart’ is a completely new song that Sufjan wrote as a personal challenge to ‘write an upbeat and sincere love song without conflict, anxiety, or self-deprecation.’”

Sufjan also designed a new Gay Pride T-shirt that is available on his new merchandising platform Sufjamz, a portion of the proceeds from this project will support two organizations that offer help for LGBTQ+ homeless kids in America — the Ali Forney Center in Harlem, NY, and the Ruth Ellis Center in Detroit, MI.

Stream both songs on Spotify and download them on iTunes now!



Sufjan Stevens – Love Yourself [Official Audio]



Sufjan Stevens – With My Whole Heart [Official Audio]