Prince Harry Did Something You'd Never Expect a Royal to Do...And There Are Photos!

Natalie Portman & Benjamin Millepied Look So Happy in Rare PDA Photos

Here's How Angelina Jolie Celebrated Shiloh's 13th Birthday!

Meghan Markle's Dad Is Very Upset About Something He Saw on TV

Wed, 29 May 2019 at 11:37 am

Sufjan Stevens Shares New Songs for LGBTQ+ Pride Month - Stream & Download Here!

Sufjan Stevens Shares New Songs for LGBTQ+ Pride Month - Stream & Download Here!

Sufjan Stevens is getting Pride Month started with a pair of new songs, “Love Yourself ” and “With My Whole Heart“!

“In celebration of Pride Month, Sufjan Stevens is releasing two new songs on the topic of love: ‘Love Yourself‘ and ‘With My Whole Heart,’ available on limited-edition 7″ vinyl and on all digital platforms,” said the press release.

“‘Love Yourself‘ is based on a sketch Sufjan wrote 20 years ago. The original 4-track demo he recorded in 1996 is included as well as a short instrumental reprise. ‘With My Whole Heart’ is a completely new song that Sufjan wrote as a personal challenge to ‘write an upbeat and sincere love song without conflict, anxiety, or self-deprecation.’”

Sufjan also designed a new Gay Pride T-shirt that is available on his new merchandising platform Sufjamz, a portion of the proceeds from this project will support two organizations that offer help for LGBTQ+ homeless kids in America — the Ali Forney Center in Harlem, NY, and the Ruth Ellis Center in Detroit, MI.

Stream both songs on Spotify and download them on iTunes now!


Sufjan Stevens – Love Yourself [Official Audio]

Sufjan Stevens – With My Whole Heart [Official Audio]
