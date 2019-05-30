Top Stories
Thu, 30 May 2019 at 11:41 am

Katy Perry Debuts 'Never Really Over' at YouTube Music Fan Experience!

Katy Perry Debuts 'Never Really Over' at YouTube Music Fan Experience!

Katy Perry is picture perfect in an orange ensemble while attending her special YouTube Music Fan Experience held at YouTube Space LA on Wednesday (May 29) in Los Angeles.

The 34-year-old Witness pop superstar gave some lucky fans a sneak peek at her new single called “Never Really Over,” her first solo release in two years.

At the event, Katy played the new song and its accompanying music video, both of which are set to premiere on Friday (May 31) – Watch a teaser here!

Following a Q&A moderated by choreographer Kyle Hanagami, Katy and several lucky fans got matching temporary tattoos with her, according to PageSix.
Credit: Lester Cohen; Photos: Getty Images for Capitol Records
