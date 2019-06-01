Kendall Jenner & Kaia Gerber Hit the Runway 'Alexander Wang Collection 1' Show

Kendall Jenner and Kaia Gerber strutted their stuff in the Alexander Wang Collection 1 show!

The model duo hit the runway on Friday night (May 31) at Rockefeller Center in New York City.

Both Kendall and Kaia sported entirely white outfits as they walked in front of the crowd, showing off their designer looks.

Kendall and Kaia weren’t the only famous faces in the show though! They were also joined on the runway by comedian Pete Davidson.

Also pictured inside: Kaia backstage ahead of the show.