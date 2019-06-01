Top Stories
Katy Perry Spills New Details About Orlando Bloom's Proposal

Justin Theroux Bares Bulging Biceps in Britney Spears T-Shirt

Apple Is Ending iTunes

Why Is Kim Kardashian on Death Row?

Sat, 01 June 2019 at 1:29 am

Kendall Jenner & Kaia Gerber Hit the Runway 'Alexander Wang Collection 1' Show

Kendall Jenner & Kaia Gerber Hit the Runway 'Alexander Wang Collection 1' Show

Kendall Jenner and Kaia Gerber strutted their stuff in the Alexander Wang Collection 1 show!

The model duo hit the runway on Friday night (May 31) at Rockefeller Center in New York City.

Both Kendall and Kaia sported entirely white outfits as they walked in front of the crowd, showing off their designer looks.

Kendall and Kaia weren’t the only famous faces in the show though! They were also joined on the runway by comedian Pete Davidson.

Also pictured inside: Kaia backstage ahead of the show.

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Kaia Gerber, Kendall Jenner

