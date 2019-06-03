Jaden Smith Takes A Bike Ride Around The Big Apple

Jaden Smith was spotted out in New York City enjoying his Sunday afternoon (June 2) with a bike ride around the city.

The 20-year-old entertainer hopped on a Citibike for a ride around the Big Apple with some friends.

Just a few days earlier, Jaden spoke at the EMA IMPACT Summit about the water crisis.

“I’ve been following the crisis in Flint for a very long time and we started off by sending bottles of water but I felt like that wasn’t enough because people were showering with bottles of water and they need more,” he shared about getting involved and creating The Water Box.

He added, “I wanted to create something to give to Flint so they could get bigger quantities of clean water to use for cooking, for showering, they have to use it for everything.”