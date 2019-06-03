'Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark' Gets Official Trailer - Watch Now!

The official trailer for the upcoming movie Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark has arrived!

The movie is from the mind of Academy Award winner Guillermo del Toro, who contributed to the story.

Here is the movie’s synopsis: It’s 1968 in America. Change is blowing in the wind…but seemingly far removed from the unrest in the cities is the small town of Mill Valley where for generations, the shadow of the Bellows family has loomed large. It is in their mansion on the edge of town that Sarah, a young girl with horrible secrets, turned her tortured life into a series of scary stories, written in a book that has transcended time—stories that have a way of becoming all too real for a group of teenagers who discover Sarah’s terrifying home.

Guillermo, director André Øvredal, and actor Austin Abrams attended a press event on Monday (June 3) in New York City to debut new footage.