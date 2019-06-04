Jennifer Lawrence Raves About Her Fiance at 'Dark Phoenix' Premiere

Jennifer Lawrence is all smiles while appearing at the Dark Phoenix premiere on Tuesday (June 4) at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood.

The 28-year-old Oscar-winning actress plays the role of Raven/Mystique for the fourth time in this new movie, which hits theaters on June 7.

While on the red carpet, Jennifer spoke with Entertainment Tonight about why she accepted her fiance Cooke Maroney‘s marriage proposal.

“Well, he’s just the best person I’ve ever met in my whole life,” she said. “It was a very, very easy decision.”

FYI: Jennifer is wearing a Dior dress.

