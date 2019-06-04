Tue, 04 June 2019 at 4:48 pm
Tracy Morgan Gets Into Accident 15 Minutes After Buying New Car
- Tracy Morgan got into an accident with his brand new Bugatti Veyron just minutes after picking it up at the dealer. – TMZ
- Which star paid tribute to Diana Ross with her hair? – Just Jared Jr
- This is what people are saying about Keanu Reeves… – Lainey Gossip
- Did you hear what Ciara said about her ex? – DListed
- This is what Kylie Jenner does with her day?! – TooFab
- Did you see what Drag Race star Manila Luzon just dropped? – Towleroad
- This pop star revealed he was bullied as a kid. – Just Jared Jr
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Images Posted to: Newsies, Tracy Morgan