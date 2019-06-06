Chris Hemsworth Says 'Men In Black' Co-Star Tessa Thompson Is 'Most Beautiful Actress On The Screen'

Chris Hemsworth is dapper as he strikes a pose at the photo call for his anticipated film Men in Black: International held at Kalina Bar on Thursday (June 6) in Moscow, Russia.

The 35-year-old actor was joined at the event by his co-stars Tessa Tompson and Frank the Pug, the pet pooch voiced by Tim Blaney.

During their press tour, Chris revealed that he’s never not thrilled to be working alongside Tessa, whom he described (via ET) as “the kindest human being, with the biggest heart, and the most beautiful actress on the screen.”

Chris followed up with a similar shout out to wife Elsa Pataky, but joked, “she’s not here.”

“It’s been great,” Chris concluded of teaming up with Tessa again in the new installment in the Men in Black franchise. “Hopefully, she’ll have me around again.”

FYI: Tessa is wearing a Versace suit.