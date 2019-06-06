Top Stories
Country Singer Granger Smith's Son River, 3, Dies in Tragic Accident

Nicole Curran Breaks Silence After Leaning Over Beyonce in Viral Warriors Video

Madonna Slams 'New York Times' Profile: 'It Makes Me Feel Raped'

It Might Appear That Rob Kardashian's Instagram Ban Has Been Lifted...

Thu, 06 June 2019 at 3:43 pm

Zachary Quinto Remembers Leonard Nimoy on 'Kimmel': 'Love That Guy So Much'

Zachary Quinto Remembers Leonard Nimoy on 'Kimmel': 'Love That Guy So Much'

Zachary Quinto opened up about his admiration for late Star Trek icon Leonard Nimoy on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Wednesday night (June 5), and described the friendship they shared.

“I love that guy so much,” the 42-year-old actor said about Nimoy, after explaining how he was chosen to host a new version of Nimoy‘s History channel show In Search Of on History.

“We were so close and always you know talked about not just the role and the experience that we shared on Star Trek, but life and our curiosity and he was endlessly curious until the end of his life,” Zachary continued. “I felt like it was a way to honor him and stay connected to him.”

Zachary said that a second season is coming and that it will be more paired down and more like the original series.


Zachary Quinto on Stealing Spock Ears, Leonard Nimoy & New Show
Credit: Randy Holmes; Photos: ABC
Posted to: Zachary Quinto

