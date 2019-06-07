Jaden & Willow Smith Perform New Song 'Summertime in Paris' on 'Ellen' - Watch Now!

Jaden Smith is bringing his new music to The Ellen DeGeneres Show!

The 20-year-old actor/singer stopped by the show with his younger sister Willow Smith where they performed their new song “Summertime in Paris.”

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jaden Smith

Jaden and Willow recently teased their duet during his set at the 2019 Coachella Music Festival back in April.

You can catch Jaden and Willow Smith‘s full interview on Ellen on Friday, June 7th. Check out their performance now!

10+ pictures inside of the Smith siblings during their interview…