Top Stories
Bradley Cooper &amp; Irina Shayk Split After Four Years as a Couple

Bradley Cooper & Irina Shayk Split After Four Years as a Couple

Granger Smith's Rep Confirms His Son's Tragic Cause of Death

Granger Smith's Rep Confirms His Son's Tragic Cause of Death

These 42 Celebrity Couples All Have Big Age Differences

These 42 Celebrity Couples All Have Big Age Differences

It Might Appear That Rob Kardashian's Instagram Ban Has Been Lifted...

It Might Appear That Rob Kardashian's Instagram Ban Has Been Lifted...

Fri, 07 June 2019 at 1:33 am

Jaden & Willow Smith Perform New Song 'Summertime in Paris' on 'Ellen' - Watch Now!

Jaden & Willow Smith Perform New Song 'Summertime in Paris' on 'Ellen' - Watch Now!

Jaden Smith is bringing his new music to The Ellen DeGeneres Show!

The 20-year-old actor/singer stopped by the show with his younger sister Willow Smith where they performed their new song “Summertime in Paris.”

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jaden Smith

Jaden and Willow recently teased their duet during his set at the 2019 Coachella Music Festival back in April.

You can catch Jaden and Willow Smith‘s full interview on Ellen on Friday, June 7th. Check out their performance now!

10+ pictures inside of the Smith siblings during their interview…
Just Jared on Facebook
jaden willow smith perform new song summertime in paris ellen 01
jaden willow smith perform new song summertime in paris ellen 02
jaden willow smith perform new song summertime in paris ellen 03
jaden willow smith perform new song summertime in paris ellen 04
jaden willow smith perform new song summertime in paris ellen 05
jaden willow smith perform new song summertime in paris ellen 06
jaden willow smith perform new song summertime in paris ellen 07
jaden willow smith perform new song summertime in paris ellen 08
jaden willow smith perform new song summertime in paris ellen 09
jaden willow smith perform new song summertime in paris ellen 10
jaden willow smith perform new song summertime in paris ellen 11
jaden willow smith perform new song summertime in paris ellen 12

Photos: Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.
Posted to: Ellen DeGeneres, First Listen, Jaden Smith, Music, Video, Willow Smith

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Kylie Jenner rocks a sexy, sheer outfit for a photo shoot in Malibu - TMZ
  • Vanessa Hudgens dishes on a possible appearance in High School Musical 4 - Just Jared Jr
  • This former RHOBH star says Lisa Vanderpump tried to "ruin" her life - TooFab
  • Check out the first photo of Katherine Langford in her new movie - Just Jared Jr