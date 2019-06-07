Sigourney Weaver Reveals Who's Returning For Upcoming 'Ghostbusters' Film

Top Stories
Fri, 07 June 2019

Sigourney Weaver just spilled some news about the upcoming Ghostbusters film!

The 69-year-old actress revealed that Bill Murray and Dan Aykroyd will be joining the cast of flick, which is set in the same world as the 1984 original.

“It’s going to be crazy working with the guys again!” Sigourney told Parade.

Sigourney didn’t reveal any other details except that she will be reprising her role as Dana Barrett.

The new Ghostbusters is set to be released on July 10, 2020.

Photos: Getty
