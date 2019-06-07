The Flash's Grant Gustin Bares His Butt While Skinny Dipping!
Grant Gustin is showing off a lot of skin while enjoying a vacation in Mexico with wife LA Thoma!
The 29-year-old The Flash actor put his butt on display while going skinny-dipping in a private pool at their hotel, Las Ventanas al Paraiso.
“Sad to leave it behind,” Grant captioned the photo on his Instagram account.
Grant‘s former Glee co-star Kevin McHale commented, “Thank you.”
Robbie Amell, who has appeared on The Flash, commented on the photo and said, “New phone background.”
It sure looks like Grant had a great time on his vacation!
