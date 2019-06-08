Carrie Underwood Rocks Out with Joan Jett at CMA Fest 2019!

Carrie Underwood hits the stage for a performance during day two of the 2019 CMA Music Festival on Friday (June 7) at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn.

The 36-year-old singer headlined that night’s festivities and closed out the day of performances. She was joined by surprise guest Joan Jett during her set!

Carrie and Joan performed a medley of the legendary rocker’s songs “I Hate Myself for Loving You,” “Bad Reputation,” “Crimson and Clover,” “Fresh Start,” and “I Love Rock ‘n Roll.”

“She is an icon, a trailblazer for women in music, period,” Carrie told the crowd.

