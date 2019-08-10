Top Stories
FInd Out How Much Kylie Jenner is Spending on Her Birthday Yacht

FInd Out How Much Kylie Jenner is Spending on Her Birthday Yacht

Sat, 10 August 2019 at 7:00 am

Dylan McDermott Grabs a Cool Treat While Walking His Dog

Dylan McDermott Grabs a Cool Treat While Walking His Dog

Dylan McDermott stops by Erewhon Market!

The 57-year-old American Horror Story actor was spotted sitting outside while enjoying a cold snack earlier this week in Pacific Palisades, Calif.

He was joined by his dog Otis for his outing.

Dylan donned a printed button-up shirt with rolled-up blue jeans, flip-flops, and a red, white, and blue “The Bungalow” baseball cap.

“A man and his dog…” Dylan captioned the recent Instagram photo of himself and Otis below.

Don’t miss Dylan McDermott‘s upcoming series The Politician when it premieres on September 27!

READ MORE: Dylan McDermott’s Mystery Girlfriend Has Been Identified!
Just Jared on Facebook
dylan mcdermott grabs a cool treat while walking his dog 01
dylan mcdermott grabs a cool treat while walking his dog 02
dylan mcdermott grabs a cool treat while walking his dog 03
dylan mcdermott grabs a cool treat while walking his dog 04
dylan mcdermott grabs a cool treat while walking his dog 05

Photos: Backgrid USA
Posted to: Celebrity Pets, Dylan McDermott

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty Images
  • Wayne Newton is being sued after his pet monkey allegedly bit a little girl - TMZ
  • Are 5 Seconds to Summer and Charlie Puth teaming up for new music? - Just Jared Jr
  • Flipping Out's Jeff Lewis and ex Gage Edwards have finally reached a custody agreement for their daughter - TooFab
  • This couple just made their red carpet debut since getting engaged - Just Jared Jr