Universal Cancels Release of 'The Hunt' Movie Following Recent Mass Shootings

Kendall Jenner & Khloe Kardashian Join the Biebers for Fun Friday Night Out!

Amazon's Jeff Bezos Continues Vacation with Girlfriend Lauren Sanchez & Others

Aaron Carter's Rep Responds After He Tries Charging Fan for Photo

Sat, 10 August 2019 at 2:55 pm

Lea Michele Does Yoga While Filming Her Christmas Movie

Lea Michele Does Yoga While Filming Her Christmas Movie

Lea Michele shows off her toned figure while doing yoga on the set of her upcoming movie Same Time, Next Christmas on Friday (August 9) in Honolulu, Hawaii.

The 32-year-old actress was joined on set that day by co-star Charles Michael Davis, as well as Nia Vardalos and Scandal‘s George Newbern, whose casting is yet to be announced.

The cast was spotted filming at the Turtle Bay Resort.

Lea is set to play “Olivia Henderson, a young woman who met her childhood sweetheart during her family’s annual Christmas trip to Hawaii. After being separated by distance and time, the two reunite at the same Hawaii resort years later, and the old chemistry between them flares up — but circumstances conspire to keep them apart.”

Photos: Backgrid
