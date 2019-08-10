Top Stories
Sat, 10 August 2019 at 10:44 pm

Sterling K. Brown, Josh Gad & Rachel Bloom Premiere 'Angry Birds 2' in LA

Sterling K. Brown, Josh Gad & Rachel Bloom Premiere 'Angry Birds 2' in LA

Sterling K. Brown, Josh Gad and Rachel Bloom teamed up for the premiere of their upcoming film The Angry Birds Movie 2!

The co-stars stepped out at the event on Saturday afternoon (August 10) in Los Angeles.

Josh was also joined by his daughters, eight-year-old Ava and five-year-old Isabella, while Sterling was accompanied by his wife Ryan Michelle Bathe and their son Andrew.

Other attendees included their co-stars Dove Cameron, Leslie Jones, Beck Bennett and Eugenio Derbez as well as supporters Viola Davis, Marla Sokoloff and Rebekka Johnson.

Angry Birds 2 hits theaters on August 16, the 10th anniversary of the hit video game.
