Top Stories
Megan Fox &amp; Brian Austin Green Walk First Red Carpet Together in Five Years!

Megan Fox & Brian Austin Green Walk First Red Carpet Together in Five Years!

Cara Delevingne's Twitter Gets Hacked, Hacker Claims She Split from Ashley Benson

Cara Delevingne's Twitter Gets Hacked, Hacker Claims She Split from Ashley Benson

Ryan Reynolds Reacts to Almost Being Trampled By Fans

Ryan Reynolds Reacts to Almost Being Trampled By Fans

Chris Cornell's Widow Is Suing His Band Soundgarden

Chris Cornell's Widow Is Suing His Band Soundgarden

Mon, 09 December 2019 at 11:49 pm

Daniel Craig Reunites with Adam Driver to Host 'Marriage Story' NYC Screening!

Daniel Craig Reunites with Adam Driver to Host 'Marriage Story' NYC Screening!

Daniel Craig joins Marriage Story star Adam Driver at a tastemaker screening of the film on Monday (December 9) at Metrograph in New York City.

The 51-year-old actor worked with Adam, 36, in the 2017 movie Logan Lucky and he’s supporting him in his awards campaigning this season.

Adam just received a Golden Globe nomination for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama for his work in Marriage Story. He also received a Critics’ Choice Award nomination this past weekend for his role.

Make sure to watch the action-packed trailer for Daniel‘s next James Bond movie!
Just Jared on Facebook
daniel craig adam driver marriage story screening 01
daniel craig adam driver marriage story screening 02
daniel craig adam driver marriage story screening 03
daniel craig adam driver marriage story screening 04
daniel craig adam driver marriage story screening 05

Credit: Patrick Lewis; Photos: Starpix/Just Jared
Posted to: Adam Driver, Daniel Craig, Marriage Story

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty Images
  • The man who inspired the Ice Bucket Challenge has passed away at age 34 - TMZ
  • Someone hacked into Cara Delevingne's Twitter and posted about her relationship - Just Jared Jr
  • Gwyneth Paltrow gave herself a very unexpected Christmas gift - TooFab
  • Who knew Timothee Chalamet was such a good juggler? - Just Jared Jr