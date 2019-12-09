Daniel Craig Reunites with Adam Driver to Host 'Marriage Story' NYC Screening!

Daniel Craig joins Marriage Story star Adam Driver at a tastemaker screening of the film on Monday (December 9) at Metrograph in New York City.

The 51-year-old actor worked with Adam, 36, in the 2017 movie Logan Lucky and he’s supporting him in his awards campaigning this season.

Adam just received a Golden Globe nomination for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama for his work in Marriage Story. He also received a Critics’ Choice Award nomination this past weekend for his role.

