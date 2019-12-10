Jack Black Tells 'Kimmel' That Recording In Jack White's Studio Was 'Like Going to Graceland'!

Jack Black paid a visit to Jimmy Kimmel Live on Monday night (December 9) and dished all about his amazing experience recording at Jack White‘s house in Nashville.

The 50-year-old entertainer revealed that his latest tour with Tenacious D led to the collaboration with Jack White. “Tenacious D, you know that’s my pride and joy. That’s my baby,” Jack recalled. “Love to go on tour. We got a rock opera, Post-Apocalypto, and we toured all around the world. We even stopped off in Nashville and we got a call from Jack White.”

“He was like, ‘Hey, if you’re comin’ through, why don’t you come by and record a lil somethin’ at my home studio,’” Jack continued. “And we were like, ‘Yes, we can’t say no to that’ ’cause he’s a legend. He’s my idol. I love Jack White.”

“It’s like going to Graceland,” Jack said of going to the studio. “Every room has been, like, meticulously curated with magic and humor and weirdness…Literally every square inch of that place has a moment of magic.”

Jack Black also talked about his world press tour for Jumanji: The Next Level, bringing his dad to the premiere, making the perfect talk show entrance, putting on a 50th birthday concert where he reenacted his birth and his band Tenacious D.