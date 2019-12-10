Teen Mom's Mackenzie McKee's Mom Angie Dies of Cancer

Angie Douthit, the mother of Teen Mom star Mackenzie McKee, has passed away after her long battle with cancer.

Angie‘s Instagram account posted an update, writing, “On Monday, December 9 at 11:37pm, Angie finished her race. Her last days were spent lovingly surrounded by family and friends as they prayed, sang, and shared funny Angie stories. Angie found out about her cancer in January 2018. She wanted to keep everyone informed of what was going on so she made a social media post. The next day she made another. And then another. And what started as an easy way to convey information turned into wildfire of hope that spread over the world. She wasn’t able to sleep an entire night so she would wake up around 3am to write her posts….In nearly two years, she never missed her daily post…tomorrow she will.”

Angie opened up about her battle with cancer on the Teen Mom reunion show this past September, saying, “I’m unique from what my doctors tell me. I have non-small cell carcinoma in my lungs, which is lung cancer. Stage 4. I also have small cell carcinoma in my lungs, and that doesn’t happen. No one gets both kinds of lung cancer. A non smoker, a marathon runner, it’s just blowing everyone’s mind.”

“I have 10 tumors in my brain. I have a tumor the size of an orange in my right lung that was wrapped around my windpipe. There are so many tiny tumors in my lungs, I stopped counting on 40 on this side and just gave up on that side. It’s in my bones, it’s in my liver, it’s all over,” she added.

Our condolences are with Angie‘s loved ones during this time.