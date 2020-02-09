Kylie Jenner's 2-Year-Old Daughter Stormi Sings Her Mom's Viral 'Rise & Shine' Hit! (Video)

Top Stories
Sun, 09 February 2020 at 11:23 am

Kylie Jenner‘s daughter Stormi is just like her mom!

The 2-year-old daughter of the 22-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians reality TV star appeared on her famous mom’s Instagram on Saturday (February 8).

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kylie Jenner

In the video, Stormi is seen saying “hello” into a pink microphone being urged to “sing something” by her mom off-camera, adding “say rise and shine.”

“Rise and shine,” Stormi adorably sings.

Kylie recently revealed that Stormi is very allergic to this. Find out what!

Watch the adorable moment…
Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: Kylie Jenner, Stormi Webster

