Kylie Jenner's 2-Year-Old Daughter Stormi Sings Her Mom's Viral 'Rise & Shine' Hit! (Video)
Kylie Jenner‘s daughter Stormi is just like her mom!
The 2-year-old daughter of the 22-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians reality TV star appeared on her famous mom’s Instagram on Saturday (February 8).
In the video, Stormi is seen saying “hello” into a pink microphone being urged to “sing something” by her mom off-camera, adding “say rise and shine.”
“Rise and shine,” Stormi adorably sings.
