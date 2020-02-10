Top Stories
Mon, 10 February 2020 at 2:46 am

Billie Eilish Glitters in Gucci at Vanity Fair Oscar Party 2020

Billie Eilish keeps it cool at the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

The 18-year-old “bad guy” singer stepped out for the event held on Sunday night (February 9) at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Calif.

She was joined by her older brother, songwriter Finneas.

See photos of Billie (in another outfit) and Finneas on the red carpet here.

Be sure to also watch Billie perform The Beatles‘ “Yesterday” for the In Memorian tribute at the ceremony.

READ MORE: Finneas O’Connell Reveals the Secret Sounds Mixed Into Sister Billie Eilish’s Hit Songs – Watch Here!

FYI: Billie Eilish is wearing Gucci.
