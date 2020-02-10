Top Stories
Mon, 10 February 2020 at 1:36 am

'Queer Eye' Cast Keeps It Fierce While Hosting Oscars Party 2020

'Queer Eye' Cast Keeps It Fierce While Hosting Oscars Party 2020

The cast of Queer Eye slays their looks at the 2020 Elton John AIDS Foundation Oscars Viewing Party!

Jonathan Van Ness, Antoni Porowski, Tan France, Karamo Brown, and Bobby Berk hosted the event held on Sunday (February 9) in Los Angeles.

Check out all of their stylish outfits in our gallery!

Jonathan shared on Instagram, “Thank you for everything you are & everything you contribute to our community 🏳️‍🌈 @eltonjohn I had the honor of meeting & interviewing Sir Elton John for his lifesaving work at the Elton John AIDS Foundation. Interview on @ejaf @instagram Can’t wait for the party tonite. Good Luck & Congratulations @eltonjohn on your nomination!! 💗💗💗”

Be sure to watch Jonathan‘s Pop-Tarts Super Bowl commercial if you missed it.

FYI: Jonathan is wearing Christian Siriano. Antoni is wearing Ermenegildo Zegna.

35+ pictures inside of the Queer Eye cast at the event…

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2020 Oscars Parties, Antoni Porowski, Bobby Berk, Jonathan Van Ness, Karamo Brown, Tan France

