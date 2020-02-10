Rihanna Wears Ruffled Black Dress for Beyonce & Jay-Z's Oscars 2020 Party!

Rihanna is celebrating a night out after the 2020 Oscars!

The 31-year-old entertainer was spotted arriving at Beyonce and Jay-Z‘s 2020 Oscars Party on Sunday night at the Chateau Marmont in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Rihanna donned a short ruffled, black dress paired with strappy heels and black earrings as she greeted a few friends before heading into the party.

FYI: Rihanna is wearing an Alexandre Vauthier dress.