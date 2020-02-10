Top Stories
Oscars After Parties - See All of the Red Carpet Fashin!

Here's What Cindy Crawford Thinks of Her Son Presley Gerber's Face Tattoo...

Oscars 2020 - Full Red Carpet & Show Coverage!!

Find Out How Much Money Colin Kaepernick Wants to Be Paid to Play Football

Mon, 10 February 2020

Rihanna Wears Ruffled Black Dress for Beyonce & Jay-Z's Oscars 2020 Party!

Rihanna is celebrating a night out after the 2020 Oscars!

The 31-year-old entertainer was spotted arriving at Beyonce and Jay-Z‘s 2020 Oscars Party on Sunday night at the Chateau Marmont in Beverly Hills, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Rihanna

Rihanna donned a short ruffled, black dress paired with strappy heels and black earrings as she greeted a few friends before heading into the party.

If you missed it, Adele was also in attendance at the party and she looked INCREDIBLE.

Find out who Rihanna will be spending Valentine’s Day with!

FYI: Rihanna is wearing an Alexandre Vauthier dress.
