Top Stories
Jennifer Aniston &amp; Sandra Bullock Dated the Same Actor, &amp; Now They're Telling All!

Jennifer Aniston & Sandra Bullock Dated the Same Actor, & Now They're Telling All!

Rihanna Had a Very Late Night Outing with This Rumored Beau

Rihanna Had a Very Late Night Outing with This Rumored Beau

Justin Theroux Uses His Nickname for Jennifer Aniston in His Birthday Message to Her!

Justin Theroux Uses His Nickname for Jennifer Aniston in His Birthday Message to Her!

Blac Chyna Is Sparking Pregnancy Rumors Because of Something She Posted

Blac Chyna Is Sparking Pregnancy Rumors Because of Something She Posted

Tue, 11 February 2020 at 11:41 pm

Angelina Jolie's 'Bride of Frankenstein' Movie Is Still in the Works!

Angelina Jolie's 'Bride of Frankenstein' Movie Is Still in the Works!

Angelina Jolie‘s Bride of Frankenstein movie is still moving forward.

Once part of Universal Pictures’ “Dark Universe” slate, the movie was put on the back burner after The Mummy, starring Tom Cruise, failed at the box office.

Variety reports that the movie is still in talks though with producer Amy Pascal and John Krasinski working to bring it to life.

The site also reports that Amy has brought in screenwriter David Koepp, who was involved in crafting the defunct Dark Universe pitch for the project.

The project was imagined as a liberation tale, about a female monster created for companionship who has quite the opposite in mind.

Recently, Angelina has been filming Marvel’s Eternals with Salma Hayek and Kumail Nanjiani.
Just Jared on Facebook
Posted to: Angelina Jolie

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty Images
  • Blue Ivy helped her mom Beyonce model her new clothing line collab with Adidas - TMZ
  • OMG - see how Joe Jonas tried to hide from the paparazzi - Just Jared Jr
  • Did Nick and Vanessa Lachey ever send Jessica Simpson a gift? - TooFab
  • Meghan Trainor was pissed when Niall Horan did this - Just Jared Jr