Angelina Jolie's 'Bride of Frankenstein' Movie Is Still in the Works!

Angelina Jolie‘s Bride of Frankenstein movie is still moving forward.

Once part of Universal Pictures’ “Dark Universe” slate, the movie was put on the back burner after The Mummy, starring Tom Cruise, failed at the box office.

Variety reports that the movie is still in talks though with producer Amy Pascal and John Krasinski working to bring it to life.

The site also reports that Amy has brought in screenwriter David Koepp, who was involved in crafting the defunct Dark Universe pitch for the project.

The project was imagined as a liberation tale, about a female monster created for companionship who has quite the opposite in mind.

Recently, Angelina has been filming Marvel’s Eternals with Salma Hayek and Kumail Nanjiani.