Ben McKenzie Went Bowling for Charity & Even Wore the Cute Uniform!

Ben McKenzie is all smiles as he poses for a photograph with a bowling ball while attending Second Stage Theater’s All-Star Bowling Classic Fundraiser held at Lucky Strike on Monday evening (February 10) in New York City.

The 41-year-old actor was joined at the benefit by Burn This‘ Brandon Uranowitz, Scandal‘s Tony Goldwyn, Ain’t Too Proud‘s Derrick Baskin, Jessica Jones‘ Jessica Frances Dukes and Private Life‘s Kayli Carter.

All proceeds benefit Second Stage Theater’s award-winning artistic and educational programming.

Ben is currently is making his Broadway debut in the play Grand Horizons. The limited run ends officially on March 1.