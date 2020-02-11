Top Stories
Academy Reveals Why Cameron Boyce & Luke Perry Were Left Out of In Memoriam at Oscars 2020

Kourtney Kardashian 'Ruined' Khloe & Kylie's Oscars Night - Here's What Khloe Said...

Macaulay Culkin Sets the Record Straight on Michael Jackson Sexual Abuse Rumors

Tue, 11 February 2020 at 4:10 pm

Ben McKenzie Went Bowling for Charity & Even Wore the Cute Uniform!

Ben McKenzie Went Bowling for Charity & Even Wore the Cute Uniform!

Ben McKenzie is all smiles as he poses for a photograph with a bowling ball while attending Second Stage Theater’s All-Star Bowling Classic Fundraiser held at Lucky Strike on Monday evening (February 10) in New York City.

The 41-year-old actor was joined at the benefit by Burn ThisBrandon Uranowitz, Scandal‘s Tony Goldwyn, Ain’t Too Proud‘s Derrick Baskin, Jessica JonesJessica Frances Dukes and Private Life‘s Kayli Carter.

All proceeds benefit Second Stage Theater’s award-winning artistic and educational programming.

Ben is currently is making his Broadway debut in the play Grand Horizons. The limited run ends officially on March 1.
Credit: Adam Nemser; Photos: Startraksphoto.com
