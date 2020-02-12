Top Stories
Exclusive! Sophie Turner Is Pregnant, Expecting First Child with Joe Jonas!

Exclusive! Sophie Turner Is Pregnant, Expecting First Child with Joe Jonas!

Rose McGowan Slams Natalie Portman's 'Offensive' Activism, Calls Out the Number of Female Directors She Has Hired

Rose McGowan Slams Natalie Portman's 'Offensive' Activism, Calls Out the Number of Female Directors She Has Hired

Khloe Kardashian Just Called Out One of Her Sisters as a 'Scammer' - See Who!

Khloe Kardashian Just Called Out One of Her Sisters as a 'Scammer' - See Who!

Are Malika Haqq &amp; Her Baby Daddy Getting Along? Get the Scoop!

Are Malika Haqq & Her Baby Daddy Getting Along? Get the Scoop!

Wed, 12 February 2020 at 2:19 pm

Julia Louis-Dreyfus Thinks Trump Is Doing A Far Superior Version Of 'Veep' (Video)

Julia Louis-Dreyfus Thinks Trump Is Doing A Far Superior Version Of 'Veep' (Video)

Julia Louis-Dreyfus stopped by The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Tuesday (February 11) and took a shot at President Donald Trump.

The Emmy-winning actress was on the show to talk about her new movie Downhill and she also reflected on her show Veep and how it relates to Donald Trump.

“I feel like he’s doing a far superior version of our show [Veep], except that it’s not even remotely funny. It’s deadly serious,” Julia expressed, adding that she misses the show. “I mean, I miss it too. It was just gods of fun and good times.”

On her movie Downhill, which hits theaters on Friday (February 14), Julia said: “We all think we would stay. But what this movie is about [is that] good people make bad choices. How does one redeem themselves [after that moment]?” she said before host Stephen threw in a joke, “It’s a great Valentine’s Day [movie] if your relationship is very solid.”

FYI: Julia Louis-Dreyfus is wearing a Narciso Rodriguez dress.

Click inside to watch more of Julia Louis-Dreyfus’ appearance on The Late Show…
Just Jared on Facebook
julia louis dreyfus thinks trump is doing a far superior version of veep 01
julia louis dreyfus thinks trump is doing a far superior version of veep 02
julia louis dreyfus thinks trump is doing a far superior version of veep 03
julia louis dreyfus thinks trump is doing a far superior version of veep 04
julia louis dreyfus thinks trump is doing a far superior version of veep 05

Credit: Scott Kowalchyk; Photos: CBS
Posted to: Julia Louis Dreyfus

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty Images
  • Blue Ivy helped her mom Beyonce model her new clothing line collab with Adidas - TMZ
  • OMG - see how Joe Jonas tried to hide from the paparazzi - Just Jared Jr
  • Did Nick and Vanessa Lachey ever send Jessica Simpson a gift? - TooFab
  • Meghan Trainor was pissed when Niall Horan did this - Just Jared Jr