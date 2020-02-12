Julia Louis-Dreyfus Thinks Trump Is Doing A Far Superior Version Of 'Veep' (Video)

Julia Louis-Dreyfus stopped by The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Tuesday (February 11) and took a shot at President Donald Trump.

The Emmy-winning actress was on the show to talk about her new movie Downhill and she also reflected on her show Veep and how it relates to Donald Trump.

“I feel like he’s doing a far superior version of our show [Veep], except that it’s not even remotely funny. It’s deadly serious,” Julia expressed, adding that she misses the show. “I mean, I miss it too. It was just gods of fun and good times.”

On her movie Downhill, which hits theaters on Friday (February 14), Julia said: “We all think we would stay. But what this movie is about [is that] good people make bad choices. How does one redeem themselves [after that moment]?” she said before host Stephen threw in a joke, “It’s a great Valentine’s Day [movie] if your relationship is very solid.”

FYI: Julia Louis-Dreyfus is wearing a Narciso Rodriguez dress.

