Taylor Swift Wins Best Solo Act in the World at NME Awards 2020!

Taylor Swift is a 2020 NME Awards winner!

The 30-year-old entertainer made a surprise at the music awards show on Wednesday evening (February 12) at the O2 Academy Brixton in London, England.

Taylor took home the award for Best Solo Act in the World and in her acceptance speech, she poked fun at winning her second NME award, which is shaped like a middle finger.

“It’s amazing to have a matching set. I’m honored,” Taylor joked. “This is my first time at the NME Awards, and like, I just feel like everyone here is so shy, so reserved. Are you guys having any fun tonight? Are you going to come out of your shells at all? Oh, wait no. This is like the craziest award show I’ve ever been to.”

Back in 2016, Taylor sent in a pre-recorded message to the awards show when she won Best International Solo Artist.

FYI: Taylor is wearing an outfit by Monse, Gianvito Rossi boots, Lorraine Schwartz earrings, with rings by EF Collection and Graziela Gems while carrying a Jimmy Choo bag.