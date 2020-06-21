Diane Kruger Wishes 'Most Handsome' Norman Reedus a Happy Father's Day

Diane Kruger is feeling the love for her partner Norman Reedus!

The 43-year-old National Treasure actress paid tribute to the 51-year-old Walking Dead star on Father’s Day Sunday (June 21).

“To the most handsome papa there is ♥️ Happy Father’s Day @bigbaldhead We ♥️ U” Diane captioned a sweet series of photos of Norman. Diane and Norman welcomed their first child together back in 2018.

During the quarantine, Diane has been making sure to spend some quality time with Norman.

