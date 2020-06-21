Top Stories
Shane Dawson Announces He Is 'Done With' the Beauty YouTuber World Amid Drama

Shane Dawson Announces He Is 'Done With' the Beauty YouTuber World Amid Drama

The Black Eyed Peas Reveal Why Fergie Isn't With Them

The Black Eyed Peas Reveal Why Fergie Isn't With Them

Can You Guess the Hot Celeb Dad Bods?

Can You Guess the Hot Celeb Dad Bods?

Sun, 21 June 2020 at 10:27 am

Diane Kruger Wishes 'Most Handsome' Norman Reedus a Happy Father's Day

Diane Kruger Wishes 'Most Handsome' Norman Reedus a Happy Father's Day

Diane Kruger is feeling the love for her partner Norman Reedus!

The 43-year-old National Treasure actress paid tribute to the 51-year-old Walking Dead star on Father’s Day Sunday (June 21).

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Diane Kruger

“To the most handsome papa there is ♥️ Happy Father’s Day @bigbaldhead We ♥️ U” Diane captioned a sweet series of photos of Norman. Diane and Norman welcomed their first child together back in 2018.

During the quarantine, Diane has been making sure to spend some quality time with Norman.

If you missed it, big news about one of Diane‘s biggest movies, National Treasure, was announced. See what the news is all about here!
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Instagram: @dianekruger
Posted to: Diane Kruger, Father's Day, Norman Reedus

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty Images
  • Tiffany Haddish speaks at a Black Lives Matter protest in West Hollywood - TMZ
  • Raven Symone is getting love from Disney Channel stars after her wedding - Just Jared Jr
  • Bobby Berk claims a RHONY star "stole" from his store - TooFab
  • Find out how Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are preparing for their baby - Just Jared Jr