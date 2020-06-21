Matt Damon Isn't Happy Jimmy Kimmel is Taking a Break From His Show This Summer - Watch!

Matt Damon is reacting to “enemy” Jimmy Kimmel taking the summer off!

Earlier this week, Jimmy announced that he will be taking the next couple of months off from Jimmy Kimmel Live! to spend more time with his family. During the summer, guest hosts will be filling in for Jimmy.

After making the announcement from his home, Jimmy is interrupted by Matt coming out of one of Jimmy‘s rooms while wearing a robe, saying that he’s been waiting three months to come onto the show.

Matt then revealed that he’s been living in Jimmy‘s house during the quarantine. After some back and forth, Jimmy sees his wife Molly wearing a robe while sneaking out of the room Matt was in.

“That’s my wife. Why is my wife in the room?” Jimmy asks as Matt responds, “Why do you think she’s in the room?”

Also pictured inside: Matt Damon heading to a morning meeting on Tuesday (June 16) in Beverly Hills, Calif.