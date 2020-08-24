Artem Chigvintsev Opens Up About Being a First Time Father: 'What's Sleep?'

Artem Chigvintsev is opening up about his new baby boy with fiance Nikki Bella.

During his Good Morning America interview this morning, where it was announced that he’d be returning to Dancing With The Stars, the 38-year-old dancer revealed how being a new father was going.

“It has been the most incredible feeling and Nicole and I are just obsessed. I just didn’t know that I could have so much love to give. It’s just incredible,” Artem shared, adding that their son, “literally owns us.”

He also joked about being sleep deprived.

“What sleep? Do people really sleep?” he said. “I really feel bad for Nicole, because he’s a really good eater. So he’s been on it.”

Artem and Nikki‘s son was born in July, just a day after Nikki‘s twin, Brie, also delivered her own baby boy. The couple haven’t announced his name yet.