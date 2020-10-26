Top Stories
Amy Coney Barrett Confirmed to Supreme Court; Democratic Politicians React to This 'Dark Day'

Amy Coney Barrett Confirmed to Supreme Court; Democratic Politicians React to This 'Dark Day'

Mon, 26 October 2020 at 8:28 pm

Amy Coney Barrett Confirmed to Supreme Court; Democratic Politicians React to This 'Dark Day'

Amy Coney Barrett Confirmed to Supreme Court; Democratic Politicians React to This 'Dark Day'

Amy Coney Barrett has been confirmed as the next Justice on the Supreme Court of the United States.

The Senate voted on Monday (October 26) and Barrett was confirmed with 52 votes to confirm. Senator Susan Collins of Maine was the only Republican senator to vote no on the confirmation after saying that she felt it was too close to the election to consider a nominee.

Democratic politicians, including Vice Presidential candidate Kamala Harris and former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, are among those speaking out just minutes after the vote took place.

“This is a dark day. But it’s important to remember why Republicans fought so hard to steal this Supreme Court seat. They’ve realized a truth that shakes them to their core: The American people are not on their side. And we’ll keep fighting until we take our democracy back,” Senator Elizabeth Warren tweeted.

You can read more reactions from Democratic politicians below.

Click inside to read what more Democratic politicians are saying…

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Amy Coney Barrett, Politics

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty Images
  • Mike Tyson is making his EDM debut - listen to his self-titled song now! - TMZ
  • This Riverdale actress talks leaving the show - Just Jared Jr
  • Scheana Shay says her friendship with Stassi Schroeder is over - TooFab
  • See who Shawn Mendes was spotted hanging out with in L.A. - Just Jared Jr