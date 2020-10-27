Kanye West Reacts to Jennifer Aniston Telling Fans Not to Vote for Him

Over the weekend, Jennifer Aniston shared that she voted for the Biden/Harris ticket, and urged fans to not vote for Kanye West.

Jennifer posted, “PS – It’s not funny to vote for Kanye. I don’t know how else to say it. Please be responsible 🙏🏼.”

Well, it appears as if Kanye saw Jennifer‘s statement because he responded to her sentiment on his Twitter account in a post that now appears to have been deleted.

Kanye took a screen grab of an article with the headline, “Jennifer Aniston Endorses Joe Biden, Tells Fans ‘It’s Not Funny to Vote for Kanye.’” He then captioned the photo, “Wow 😳 that Rogan interview got em shook Let’s gooooooooo.”

You can watch the interview that Kanye is referring to right here.

