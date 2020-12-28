Jessie J Says She Was Never Actually Hospitalized, Clarifies Details on Meniere's Disease Diagnosis

Jessie J is updating fans on her diagnosis with Meniere’s disease and is clarifying some details that have been inaccurately reported.

The 32-year-old singer told fans that she spent time in “the ear hospital” after she woke up and felt like she was completely deaf in her right ear and couldn’t walk in a straight line.

Now, she’s clarifying that she wasn’t actually hospitalized.

“I have often in the past been open and honest about health challenges I have faced. Big or small. This was no different,” Jessie said in a new Instagram post. “BUT… Since going live I have watched the media take 3 words from this live and create a very dramatic version of the truth. I’m not surprised BUT I also know I too have the power to set the story straight.”

“I wasn’t aware of Menieres before now and I hope this raises awareness for all the people who have been suffering way longer or worse than I,” she continued. “Appreciate EVERYONE who has taken the time out to check on me, those who have offered advice and support. Thank you. You know who you are.”

You can watch the video that Jessie posted below, which shows clips from her previous Instagram Live along with captions that clarify things.