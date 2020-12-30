Justice League's Ray Fisher Calls Out DC Films President as a Dangerous Enabler

Ray Fisher is speaking out about his experience with an executive at DC Films.

In a tweet posted today (December 30), the Cyborg actor accused DC Films President Walter Hamada of being the “most dangerous kind of enabler.”

He wrote: “Walter Hamada is the most dangerous kind of enabler. He lies, and WB PR’s failed Sept. 4th hit-piece, sought to undermine the very real issues of the Justice League investigation. I will not participate in any production associated with him. A>E.”

Ray has been embroiled in a public dispute with the studios following allegations of misconduct by director Joss Whedon. He accused the director of racism and verbal abuse earlier this year.

WarnerMedia released a statement on December 11 about Ray‘s allegations, announcing the conclusion of their internal investigation.

In September, Ray‘s co-star Jason Momoa expressed support for the actor – read what he had to say.