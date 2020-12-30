Most Admired Woman of 2020 Revealed to Be Michelle Obama, Donald Trump Earns Most Admired Man Title

Gallup has released their annual poll of the top 10 most admired men and women of 2020.

This year, Donald Trump is topping the list of the most admired man of 2020, while Michelle Obama has topped the list of the most admired woman of 2020.

We’ve also included which other men and women made the list this year, based on polling from the famed company.

Click inside to see the top 10 most admired men and women of 2020, according to Gallup polling…

Top 10 Most Admired Men of 2020, according to Gallup

Donald Trump

Barack Obama

Joe Biden

Dr. Anthony Fauci

Pope Francis

Elon Musk

Bernie Sanders

Bill Gates

LeBron James

Dalai Lama

Top 10 Most Admired Women of 2020

Michelle Obama

Kamala Harris

Melania Trump

Oprah Winfrey

Angela Merkel

Hillary Clinton

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

Queen Elizabeth II

Amy Coney Barrett

Greta Thunberg

All data via Gallup