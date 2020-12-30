Most Admired Woman of 2020 Revealed to Be Michelle Obama, Donald Trump Earns Most Admired Man Title
Gallup has released their annual poll of the top 10 most admired men and women of 2020.
This year, Donald Trump is topping the list of the most admired man of 2020, while Michelle Obama has topped the list of the most admired woman of 2020.
We’ve also included which other men and women made the list this year, based on polling from the famed company.
Click inside to see the top 10 most admired men and women of 2020, according to Gallup polling…
Top 10 Most Admired Men of 2020, according to Gallup
Donald Trump
Barack Obama
Joe Biden
Dr. Anthony Fauci
Pope Francis
Elon Musk
Bernie Sanders
Bill Gates
LeBron James
Dalai Lama
Top 10 Most Admired Women of 2020
Michelle Obama
Kamala Harris
Melania Trump
Oprah Winfrey
Angela Merkel
Hillary Clinton
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez
Queen Elizabeth II
Amy Coney Barrett
Greta Thunberg
All data via Gallup