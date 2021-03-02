Top Stories
Tue, 02 March 2021 at 3:00 pm

'Voyagers' Trailer Shows a Space Crew Thrown Into Paranoia - Watch Now!

The trailer for Voyagers is here!

Here’s a synopsis: With the future of the human race at stake, a group of young men and women, bred for intelligence and obedience, embark on an expedition to colonize a distant planet. But when they uncover disturbing secrets about the mission, they defy their training and begin to explore their most primitive natures. As life on the ship descends into chaos, they’re consumed by fear, lust, and the unsatiable hunger for power.

Tye Sheridan, Lily-Rose Depp, Fionn Whitehead, Chanté Adams, Isaac Hempstead Wright, Viveik Kalra, Archie Madekwe, Quintessa Swindell, Madison Hu, ﻿and Colin Farrell.

The movie is set to be released in theaters on April 9. Be sure to check it out! In the meantime, watch the trailer, embedded below.
