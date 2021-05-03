Red Hot Chili Peppers Selling Song Catalog for Massive Amount

The Red Hot Chili Peppers are the latest stars to sell their song catalog!

The beloved band will be earning a huge payday for selling their music to Hipgnosis Songs.

Some of the other artists who have recently sold their songbooks include Bob Dylan, who sold his songwriting catalog to Universal Music Publishing for more than $300 million, and Stevie Nicks, who sold her music to Primary Wave for $100 million.

Click inside to find out how much the RHCP deal was for…

The RHCP deal was for upwards of $140 million, according to Variety. Most of the music was written by singer Anthony Kiedis, bassist Flea, drummer Chad Smith, and guitarist John Frusciante.

Hipgnosis has acquired the song catalogs of such artists as Shakira, Timbaland, Barry Manilow, Blondie, producer Jimmy Iovine, RZA, Fleetwood Mac alum Lindsey Buckingham, and more.

It looks like Anthony and Flea decided to celebrate the news as they were spotted together on Monday (May 3) in Malibu, Calif. You can see the photos in the gallery!