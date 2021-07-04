Jane Levy Hits Back at 'Don't Breathe' Director's Claims About Why She's Not in the Sequel

Jane Levy is speaking out in response to Don’t Breathe director Fede Alvarez‘s claims about why she did not return for the sequel.

The 31-year-old actress, who most recently starred in the just-canceled NBC series Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist, led the cast of the hit 2016 horror film Don’t Breathe.

The only cast member who is returning for Don’t Breathe 2, which hits theaters next month, is Stephen Lang. He plays Norman Nordstrom, aka The Blind Man.

Fede wrote and directed the first movie and he returned as the writer of the sequel, though he handed off directing duties to first-time director Rodo Sayagues. He also directed Jane in the 2013 horror film Evil Dead.

Click inside to read both Fede Alvarez’s comments and Jane Levy’s response…

“Jane is amazing; we’ve made two movies with her and have so much respect for her. I saw her recent work, and I’m so happy that she’s having so much success with her TV stuff. I think when I see her there, I see her in her true element where she’s truly happy. When I saw her shooting this movie, I did not see her happy. I think that she gives 200% every day, and these movies are really demanding in the way we do them also. So I wouldn’t have done that to her,” Fede told Screen Rant.

He continued, “In general, actors going through this – that take it seriously – go through hell. And she went through hell twice, back to back, with Evil Dead and Don’t Breathe. By the time of Don’t Breathe, it was even harder. Maybe when I called her, she would’ve said yes. I doubt it, but if she had, I would feel really bad. I wouldn’t want to do that to anybody.”

These comments did not sit well with Jane.

She wrote on Twitter, “i don’t really want to revisit this but it feels a little funny.. to have people choosing what the “best decision” is for me without asking what i think or want…? @fedalvar right though. i would not want to do don’t breathe 2.. but not because i am too committed of an actor lol.”

Jane continued, “maybe we should be asking why these films are made in such a way that their directors are averse to having committed actors participate? anyway good luck to the new cast! <3."

