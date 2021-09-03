Kanye West Gets Shaded By Peppa Pig For A Reason You Wouldn't Think Of

Kanye West‘s new album Donda made its debut just last week, and one review has social media in stitches.

One review, from Peppa Pig no less, shaded the new record from the 44-year-old musician.

Click inside to find out what Peppa had to say about Kanye’s new album…

It turns out that Peppa Pig has her own album from her series, and she pointed out that while Kanye only got a 6.0 rating on the music review site, Pitchfork.

Meanwhile, Peppa‘s own album, Peppa’s Adventures: The Album, earned a 6.5!

“Peppa didn’t need to host listening parties in the Mercedez-Benz stadium to get that .5,” the animated pig’s Twitter account posted, alongside a dropped microphone and a pig snout emoji, as well as side-by-side pictures of the two reviews.

The peppa pig tweet is gone, but we’ll never forget it pic.twitter.com/gLz3qBnZGM — #1 samir (@samir) September 1, 2021

While the tweet has now been deleted, fans won’t forget it as they began screencaping the tweet and shared it across the platform.

Kanye‘s album has been in the news a lot this week, especially for this one song that alludes to him cheating on his ex, Kim Kardashian.