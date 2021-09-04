Jessica Chastain & Oscar Isaac Share a Sweet Red Carpet Moment at 'Scenes From a Marriage' Venice Premiere

Jessica Chastain and Oscar Isaac are the best duo!

The Oscar-nominated stars and longtime friends hit the red carpet together for the premiere of their HBO series Scenes From a Marriage during the 2021 Venice Film Festival on Saturday (September 4) in Venice, Italy.

Jessica and Oscar posed with their arms wrapped around each other while on the carpet. Earlier in the day, they attended a photo call to promote the new limited series.

Scenes from a Marriage re-examines Ingmar Bergman’s classic 1973 Swedish show’s iconic depiction of love, hatred, desire, monogamy, marriage, and divorce through the lens of a contemporary American couple. The limited series premieres on HBO on September 12. Check out the new trailer!

FYI: Jessica is wearing an Atelier Versace dress. Oscar is wearing Prada.

