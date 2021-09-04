Top Stories
Angelina Jolie Says She Fought with Brad Pitt Over His Involvement with Harvey Weinstein, Years Before #MeToo

Niall Horan Just Made His First Public Appearance with His Gorgeous Girlfriend!

Huge News for Mark Ronson &amp; Grace Gummer!

Never Have I Ever's Lee Rodriguez Opens Up About Coming Out

Sat, 04 September 2021 at 3:57 pm

Jessica Chastain & Oscar Isaac Share a Sweet Red Carpet Moment at 'Scenes From a Marriage' Venice Premiere

Jessica Chastain and Oscar Isaac are the best duo!

The Oscar-nominated stars and longtime friends hit the red carpet together for the premiere of their HBO series Scenes From a Marriage during the 2021 Venice Film Festival on Saturday (September 4) in Venice, Italy.

Jessica and Oscar posed with their arms wrapped around each other while on the carpet. Earlier in the day, they attended a photo call to promote the new limited series.

Scenes from a Marriage re-examines Ingmar Bergman’s classic 1973 Swedish show’s iconic depiction of love, hatred, desire, monogamy, marriage, and divorce through the lens of a contemporary American couple. The limited series premieres on HBO on September 12. Check out the new trailer!

FYI: Jessica is wearing an Atelier Versace dress. Oscar is wearing Prada.

Click through the gallery to see 50+ photos of Jessica Chastain and Oscar Isaac on the red carpet…

