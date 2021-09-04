Top Stories
Angelina Jolie Says She Fought with Brad Pitt Over His Involvement with Harvey Weinstein, Years Before #MeToo

Angelina Jolie Says She Fought with Brad Pitt Over His Involvement with Harvey Weinstein, Years Before #MeToo

Niall Horan Just Made His First Public Appearance with His Gorgeous Girlfriend!

Niall Horan Just Made His First Public Appearance with His Gorgeous Girlfriend!

Huge News for Mark Ronson &amp; Grace Gummer!

Huge News for Mark Ronson & Grace Gummer!

Never Have I Ever's Lee Rodriguez Opens Up About Coming Out

Never Have I Ever's Lee Rodriguez Opens Up About Coming Out

Sat, 04 September 2021 at 3:34 pm

Stanley Tucci Reveals Past Cancer Diagnosis, Talks About the Challenging Experience

Stanley Tucci Reveals Past Cancer Diagnosis, Talks About the Challenging Experience

Stanley Tucci is opening up about his battle with cancer.

The 60-year-old actor opened up in an interview for Vera Magazine‘s September issue and revealed that he was diagnosed with cancer three years ago.

For those who don’t know, Stanley‘s first wife Kate Spath-Tucci passed away more than a decade ago at the age of 47 following a battle with breast cancer.

Click inside to learn more about Stanley Tucci’s battle…

Stnaley says that he was diagnosed with a tumor at the base of his tongue and it was “too big to operate on.” The actor ended up receiving “high-dose radiation and chemo,” which is not something he wanted to do after seeing his late wife go through it.

“I’d vowed I’d never do anything like that, because my first wife died of cancer, and to watch her go through those treatments for years was horrible,” he said.

Stanley said that he needed a feeding tube at one point during his treatment. He said, “The kids were great, but it was hard for them. I had a feeding tube for six months. I could barely make it to the twins’ high school graduation.”

Thankfully, the cancer is unlikely to come back.

“[Cancer] makes you more afraid and less afraid at the same time. I feel much older than I did before I was sick. But you still want to get ahead and get things done,” he said.

Stanley is now married to Felicity Blunt – who has a very famous sister!
Just Jared on Facebook
stanley tucci battle with cancer 01
stanley tucci battle with cancer 02
stanley tucci battle with cancer 03
stanley tucci battle with cancer 04
stanley tucci battle with cancer 05
stanley tucci battle with cancer 06
stanley tucci battle with cancer 07
stanley tucci battle with cancer 08
stanley tucci battle with cancer 09
stanley tucci battle with cancer 10
stanley tucci battle with cancer 11
stanley tucci battle with cancer 12
stanley tucci battle with cancer 13
stanley tucci battle with cancer 14
stanley tucci battle with cancer 15

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Stanley Tucci

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images
  • Chloe Bailey has made a big music announcement - Just Jared Jr
  • Meet the new Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin cast members - Just Jared Jr
  • Freeform has revealed their 31 Nights of Halloween movie schedule - Just Jared Jr
  • Demi Lovato tried to ask out this actress - Just Jared Jr