Stanley Tucci Reveals Past Cancer Diagnosis, Talks About the Challenging Experience

Stanley Tucci is opening up about his battle with cancer.

The 60-year-old actor opened up in an interview for Vera Magazine‘s September issue and revealed that he was diagnosed with cancer three years ago.

For those who don’t know, Stanley‘s first wife Kate Spath-Tucci passed away more than a decade ago at the age of 47 following a battle with breast cancer.

Stnaley says that he was diagnosed with a tumor at the base of his tongue and it was “too big to operate on.” The actor ended up receiving “high-dose radiation and chemo,” which is not something he wanted to do after seeing his late wife go through it.

“I’d vowed I’d never do anything like that, because my first wife died of cancer, and to watch her go through those treatments for years was horrible,” he said.

Stanley said that he needed a feeding tube at one point during his treatment. He said, “The kids were great, but it was hard for them. I had a feeding tube for six months. I could barely make it to the twins’ high school graduation.”

Thankfully, the cancer is unlikely to come back.

“[Cancer] makes you more afraid and less afraid at the same time. I feel much older than I did before I was sick. But you still want to get ahead and get things done,” he said.

Stanley is now married to Felicity Blunt – who has a very famous sister!