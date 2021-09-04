Top Stories
Idina Menzel Opens Up About Turning 50: 'I Was Having a Hard Time With It'

Idina Menzel Opens Up About Turning 50: 'I Was Having a Hard Time With It'

Idina Menzel is opening up about getting older.

In a new interview with Glamour, the actress shared that she felt self-conscious after her 50th birthday in May, but that her son Walker helped to change her outlook .

Click inside to see what she said…

“I am ashamed to say it, but I was having a hard time with it,” she said of turning 50. “I think it was subconsciously bothering me more than I led on, in regards to my relevance as a performer and actress. I’m feeling like the old lady sometimes, and that’s not who I am. I feel very young at heart.”

“I’m very vibrant, and the music I sing is for lots of young people,” she added. “So it’s silly for me to play into that. But I will be honest and say I have to combat a lot of my own neuroses.”

Idina acknowledged that her 12-year-old son Walker, who she shares with her ex-husband Taye Diggs, helps keep her in check: “He says, ‘Mom, don’t look in the mirror and worry about how you look. You’re beautiful.’”

“My mom’s gorgeous,” she added. “When my sister and I were younger, kids used to say Farrah Fawcett was coming to school when she would pick us up because she looked so beautiful, with a great body and great skin. But privately, she’d always look in the mirror and say something negative about her body or face.”

She continued, “Even though she always told my sister and I that we were beautiful, thinking that was building our confidence, what we really were seeing was a beautiful woman diminishing her worth in some way. I’m learning as a parent that you really have to walk the walk and talk the talk because that’s what kids really see. They’re so insightful.”

Idina recently dished on the upcoming sequel to EnchantedCheck out what she said!

Photos: Getty Images
