Simu Liu Thanks Co-Stars, Crew & Fans In Instagram Letter On Day 'Shang-Chi' Premieres

Simu Liu is sending his gratitude to the cast and crew of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on the day of the premiere in theaters.

The 32-year-old actor name dropped his co-stars and director in a letter posted to Instagram.

The Instagram post featured a piece of artwork featuring two children looking up to his hero in awe, before he proceeded thank director Destin Daniel Cretton and cast mates Awkwafina, Benedict Wong, Fala Chen, Meng’er Zhang, Michelle Yeoh, Ronny Chieng, Florian Munteanu, Sir Ben Kingsley, and Tony Leung, in the production, promotion and more of the film.

“The sun rose today to a world where Asian superheroes exist as the leads of their story; that is the gift that @destindaniel and @marvelstudios has bestowed upon all of us, across all communities, everywhere. A celebration and a sharing of culture, of language, of laughter, of excitement, of sorrow and of heartbreak,” his letter started.

Simu continued on, “I need to say a few words about our director, who has put more work into this thing than you could possibly imagine. Thank you for making this all happen, Destin. For your thoughtfulness, for the dedication and commitment you showed each and every day, for the personal sacrifices you made, and for giving me the opportunity to be a vessel for your story. I will never be able to repay what I have learned from my time with you.”

“To my incredible co-stars @awkwafina @wongrel @falachenfala @mengerzhang @michelleyeoh_official @ronnychieng @bignasty (and non-instagrammers Sir Ben Kingsley and Tony Leung), thank you for allowing a complete newbie to occupy space in your world. I felt like I was among legends each and every day. Thank you for your patience and generosity. You are all magnificent in this movie.”

Simu went on, recalled that he’s “said before that this film will change the world. A smile where there wasn’t one before. Pride where there was shame. Compassion where there was ignorance. If we reach out and touch even one person, then aren’t all of our lives better for it?”

“Thank you @disney for throwing the full weight of your platform behind this movie. Many people did not understand that marketing during a pandemic presented unique challenges, or that we worked closely together throughout the entire process. Thank you @jrvs.km for this most beautiful artwork.”

“And thank you all for your support. Today, finally, we make history.”

