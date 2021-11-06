Halle Berry Grabs Dinner With Van Hunt After Promoting 'Bruised'

Top Stories
Halle Berry rocks a bold red coat while leaving dinner with boyfriend Van Hunt in New York City on Friday night (November 5).

The 55-year-old actress and Van were seen grabbing a bite to eat at Scalinatella in the Big Apple along with Dana White.

All three were masked up for safety as they headed to the valet for their car.

Just recently, Halle and Van were seen together at the grand opening of the Academy of Motion Pictures Museum.

If you didn’t see, Halle has been busy promoting her new movie, Bruised.

You can check out the trailer here, and see what she said about filming the MMA-centered flick, where she actually broke a few ribs while filming!

Click inside to see 25+ pictures of Halle Berry out to dinner with Van Hunt…
Photos: BackgridUSA
